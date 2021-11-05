College Hoops Coaches Hosting Key Prospects This Weekend

Last weekend elite prospects racked up the frequent flyer miles taking key visits to colleges that are trying their darndest to make lasting impressions in hopes of ultimately earning their commitment.

A couple highlights included Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) point guard Robert Dillingham, one of the most sought-after guards in the country, regardless of class, heading back to his home state of North Carolina to take an official visit to N.C. State, which resulted in the Wolfpack making his top five this week, and Christian Academy (Louisville, Ky.) shooting guard George Washington III taking an official to Ohio State then committing to the Buckeyes mere days after.

Expect the VIP section to be crowded once again this weekend at campuses around the country.

Here are a few of the key visits taking place:

- Huntington (W.Va.) Prep point guard Cruz Davis will kick off his official visit to UNLV this weekend. The 6’3” floor general decommitted from Oregon State last month. It certainly can’t hurt the Runnin’ Rebels’ chances that Cruz’s AAU teammate KyeRon Lindsay is already committed there.

Jon Scheyer has already reeled in the top class in 2022, can he do it again in 2023? Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

- Windermere (Fla.) Prep forward Sean Stewart will take an official visit to Duke this weekend. Stewart has already taken visits to Michigan, Georgetown and Harvard. As the lone official visitor on campus, expect Jon Scheyer and Co. to turn up the heat for the versatile 6’8” forward.

- Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) combo guard Kanaan Carlyle will take an official visit to Stanford this weekend. Carlyle recently cut his list to five: Stanford, Baylor, Auburn, Florida and Kansas. He took visits to Baylor and Auburn last month.

- Montverde (Fla.) Academy wing Kwame Evans will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Evans is making a strong case for the top spot in the 2023 class after a strong summer with Team Durant (MD.) and a carryover with the reigning GEICO National champion Eagles in the preseason.

- Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend. Lands decommitted from Syracuse in August and quickly became a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Kansas, Memphis, and Arizona State all applying pressure.

- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) point guard Jeremy Fears will take his first official visit to Memphis on Monday. Fears recently cut his list to eight: Memphis, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Michigan.