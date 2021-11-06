Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Report: Oklahoma Assistant Interviews for Texas Tech Head Coach Opening

Author:

As Texas Tech searches for its next coach, the Red Raiders may not have to look far.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch interviewed for the head coach opening at Texas Tech during the Sooners' current bye week.

Texas Tech fired Matt Wells as head coach on Oct. 25. According to Feldman, Grinch is one of the leading candidates. Grinch, 41, was hired as the Sooners' defensive coordinator and safeties coach in January 2019. 

In his first season with Oklahoma, Grinch led a defense that finished first in total defense in league play and ranked 17th nationally in '19 in opponent third-down conversion percentage. In 2020, Oklahoma ranked third in FBS in interceptions, fourth in opponent third-down conversion percentage, seventh in sacks per game and ninth in rush defense. 

However, this season, Oklahoma (9-0) ranks 65th nationally in total defense (giving up 381.1 yards per game), 112th in passing yards allowed (272.9) and 17th in rush defense (108.2) this season.

Prior to Oklahoma, Grinch served as the defensive coordinator at Washington State

