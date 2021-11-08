National Signing Day: Best Available Hoops Prospects

Come Wednesday, college coaches will wait with bated breath by fax machines and for couriers to finalize the official welcoming of elite senior hoops prospects around the country.

But while the vast majority of the players in the 2022 class have made early pledges, a handful of talented players remain undecided.

Here’s a look at a handful of the best available prospects as of Monday.

Mark Mitchell

Options: Duke, Missouri, Kansas and UCLA

Notable: Mitchell missed the entire summer with an elbow injury but is back to 100% now. He’s taken official visits to all four finalists and is taking time to weigh his options. Mitchell told SI he should have a decision “by December.”

Eric Dailey Jr.

Options: Michigan, Georgia, Virginia Tech, among others

Notable: Dailey, a 6’7” wing, helped Team USA win gold at the FIBA 3-on-3 under-18 World Cup in Hungary this summer. His length and athleticism combined with a diverse skill set and an unrelenting motor make Dailey a matchup problem all over the floor.

Yohan Traore had a breakout summer after dominating the adidas 3SSB. Jason Jordan/SI

Yohan Traore

Options: Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Kansas, Texas, UCLA, NBL, G League, among others.

Notable: Traore is deciding which school will get his final official visit between Texas and UCLA and could make a decision following that trip. He burst onto the scene this summer, going from a virtual unknown to a “can’t miss” prospect after averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds for Dream Vision (Nev.) in the adidas 3SSB.

Anthony Black

Options: Duke, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Kansas, Gonzaga, Memphis, Creighton, Minnesota, Overtime Elite (OTE), G League Ignite, NBL

Notable: Despite not playing on one of the major shoe circuit leagues this summer, Black’s recruitment thrived. At 6’7”, Black is a playmaker extraordinaire with length that gives opposing guards fits on both ends of the floor. His feel and IQ are exceptional, and he thrives in transition and in the halfcourt set. An elite athlete, Black’s motor remains in overdrive, and he has great anticipation as a passer and defender.

Collin Chandler

Options: Stanford, Oregon, BYU, Utah, Arizona and Gonzaga

Notable: Chandler was one of the top players in the adidas 3SSB this summer averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals a game for the Utah Prospects. Utah got the coveted last visit over the Halloween weekend, and the word is that Chandler plans to announce during the Early Signing Period.

Kamari Lands

Options: Louisville, Kansas, Memphis, Auburn, Arizona State, among others

Notable: Lands decommitted from Syracuse in August and instantly became a hot commodity after a productive summer with Team Why Not (Calif.) in the Nike EYBL. Lands took an official to Louisville this past weekend.

Ty Rodgers

Options: Alabama, Michigan State, Illinois and Memphis

Notable: Rodgers took his final official visit to Alabama during the weekend of Oct. 23. The 6’7” wing had a strong summer running with Mean Streets (Ill.) in the Nike EYBL.

Zion Cruz

Options: Auburn, Memphis, DePaul, Georgia, among others

Notable: Cruz joined Kanye West's new school Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) this season and took his most recent visit to Memphis. In September, the 6'5" scoring guard announced that he was delaying his decision after listing a final three of North Carolina, Creighton and Auburn.