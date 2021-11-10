PSU DT Fred Hansard Suspended for Hit on Tagovailoa

During last Saturday's Penn State vs. Maryland game, Nittany Lions defensive tackle Fred Hansard shoved Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on the sideline.

Tagovailoa drifted out of bounds on a play toward the Penn State sideline. Hansard, who was not in the game, shoved the unsuspecting Terrapins quarterback. He was not penalized for the hit.

After being contacted by the Big Ten, James Franklin says he has suspended Hansard for the first half of Saturday's game against Michigan.

"Fred has been a class act since he got here," Franklin said, per 247Sports. "But I also understand when something like that happens, and it doesn't look good, there needs to be a reaction. But I hope everybody understands that that's not who Fred Hansard is."

On Monday, Hansard posted a lengthy apology to Tagovailoa and Maryland, as well as his teammate Rasheed Walker, who also wears No. 53 and many initially blamed for the hit.

"I would like to extend my sincere apologies for the unfortunate incident that took place on the sideline on Saturday," Hansard said. "It was truly an act of impulse and not malice. I did not and would not try to intentionally try to hurt another player. I believe in the integrity and the rules of the game."

Hansard has six total tackles on the year for the Nittany Lions defense.

Penn State hosts Michigan at noon ET this Saturday.

