Expert Picks: Playoff Contenders Hit Road in Week 11

Of college football's four remaining unbeaten teams (Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, UTSA), three play away from home in Week 11. While the Bearcats get a 2–7 South Florida team, the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville to meet 5–4 Tennessee and the Sooners get arguably the stiffest test, a trip to 7–2 Baylor.

Oklahoma needs to start racking up quality wins to improve its playoff ranking, after checking in at No. 8 for the second week in a row. A win over the Bears would certain help its cause. Michigan, meanwhile, also has a big game on its hands against Penn State in Happy Valley. The Wolverines moved up to No. 6 in the CFP rankings this week, one spot ahead of a Michigan State team they recently lost to.

No. 9 Notre Dame also travels this week, taking on Virginia in a game that would end its lingering playoff hopes should it fall in Charlottesville.

Who has the edge in 16 of the weekend's biggest games? The SI college football staff's Week 11 predictions are below.

John Garcia: 104–57

Molly Geary: 100–61

Ross Dellenger: 95–66

Richard Johnson: 90–71

Pat Forde: 87–74

Week 11 straight up picks:

