November 14, 2021
Alabama Jumps Past Cincinnati and Into Second in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Defending champion Alabama has moved into second place over Cincinnati in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its 59–3 win against New Mexico State.

The Crimson Tide was creeping up on the Bearcats in last week's poll and finally jumped undefeated Cincinnati, whose No. 3 ranking remains a stark contrast to its spot at No. 7 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia remains the unanimous selection at No. 1 after overcoming an early first-quarter deficit against Tennessee.

Six teams in last week's AP Top 25 lost over the weekend—Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, NC State, Coastal Carolina and Penn State.

Oregon moved into the top four after Oklahoma's 27–14 loss to Baylor on Saturday, after which Sooners coach Lincoln Riley took offense to the Bear's last-second field goal. Oklahoma dropped to 12th, one spot behind Baylor.

Michigan jumped into eighth behind rivals No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Michigan State after squeaking out a 21–17 win over then-No. 23 Penn State ahead of No. 5 Ohio State and Michigan State's showdown next weekend.

Auburn and Coastal Carolina, with their respective upset losses to Mississippi State and Georgia State, dropped out of the top 25, as did Penn State. No. 21 Arkansas jumped back into the poll with its overtime win over LSU, with No. 23 San Diego State and No. 24 Utah also moving into the rankings.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Michigan State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Baylor
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Wake Forest
  14. BYU
  15. UTSA
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Houston
  18. Iowa
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Pitt
  21. Arkansas
  22. Louisiana-Lafayette
  23. San Diego State
  24. Utah
  25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

