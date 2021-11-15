Jackson State's dramatic 21–17 win over Southern on Saturday did more than just secure a spot in the SWAC championship game for the Tigers for the first time since 2013—it provided a memory the Sanders family would remember for a long, long time.

Jackson State trailed, 17–7, with under six minutes to play before scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, the latter of which came on a 50-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders. After the play, the two shared a heartfelt moment on the sideline, with the elder Sanders telling his son he loved him repeatedly.

Deion Sanders had missed the Tigers's past three games after recovering from foot surgery, and patrolled the sideline in a motorized wheelchair. His return maintained Jackson State's winning ways, as the Tigers have now won seven games in a row.

Shedeur wasn't the only Sanders son to have a big game, as older brother Shilo had an interception and made plenty of other big plays in the pivotal victory. After the game, Deion Sanders posted a picture of both his sons celebrating the win:

Sanders is in his second season as Jackson State's head coach, and went 4–3 in 2020. The Tigers have not won a SWAC championship since 2007.

More College Football Coverage: