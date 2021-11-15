Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peyton Manning was in attendance at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as his alma mater Tennessee faced Georgia, and the Hall of Fame quarterback had an interesting (and perhaps tongue-in-cheek) request for Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

Smart revealed postgame on Saturday that Manning asked for Georgia to recruit his son, Marshall. Maybe that's a bit premature considering Marshall Manning is just 10, but hey, being a little proactive never hurt.

“I got a chance to talk to Peyton before the game but it was more about his son,” Smart said following Georgia's 41-17 victory. “He wants me to recruit his son. He had me worried because he said he was gonna play quarterback today. So, I was getting even more nervous.”

Perhaps Marshall will be a major recruit later this decade, though there is another Manning who is a hot commodity in the current recruiting cycle.

Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, is the top-ranked QB in the class of 2023, with Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Clemson and Texas standing as potential landing spots. At this rate, it doesn't look as though the football world will be missing the Mannings on the gridiron in the coming years.

