Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Virginia Tech Becomes Ninth College Football Head Coaching Job to Open

Author:

On Tuesday morning, Virginia Tech announced its decision to fire head coach Justin Fuente. He departs with a 43–41 dating back to 2016, when he took over for coaching legend Frank Beamer. 

Virginia Tech is the 12th head coaching job to open up before the season's end.

Three of those schools already have their next coaches in place. 

Last week, UConn tabbed former UCLA head coach Jim Mora to take over for Randy Edsall, who was relieved of his duties after initially planning to resign after the season. Georgia Southern hired former USC coach Clay Helton, who was fired just weeks earlier. Texas Tech swapped out Matt Wells for Baylor defensive coach Joey McGuire.

This leaves nine jobs open as we near the end of the season, including six from the Power Five leagues: Virginia Tech in the ACC, TCU in the Big 12, USC, Washington and Washington State in the Pac-12, and LSU in the SEC.

SI Recommends

They're joined by Akron, UMass and FIU, which declined to extend coach Butch Davis for another season. Afterward, he accused the school's administration of "sabotage" by not investing in things like recruiting or equipment.

LSU won a national championship just two seasons ago. Washington has been to the College Football Playoff in the last five years, and USC is one of the top-tier jobs in the sport, despite all of its recent struggles.

The rest of those jobs are highly sought after. Virginia Tech flirted with national titles under Beamer, and play in a very winnable ACC Coastal division. TCU was on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in 2014. Washington State is considered one of the most difficult jobs in the Pac-12, but Mike Leach had the program ranked in the top 10 at times in both 2017 and 2018.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
Betting

College Football and Basketball Futures Bets, Plus NFL Injury Recap and Waiver Wire

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
NBA

'I Hope People Keep Doubting Us': The Warriors Are Relishing the Skepticism

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson & Co. weigh in on Golden State's surprising start.

kirby-smart-cfb-dash
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: The Best Power 5 Coaches of 2021

The Dash has opinions on the best—and worst—coaches this season. Plus, a holiday reading list and a sports watcher’s paradise in Cincinnati.

Sports Illustrated December Cover on QB mechanics, featuring Kyler Murray
Play
NFL

A Quarterback Evolution and a Coaching Revolution

How the close-minded ways of teaching passers gave way to once-forbidden approaches, saving the QB species one lifted toe and sidearm sling at a time.

cam-newton-power-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 11

Add the best free agents available with these Week 11 waiver wire and blind bid recommendations.

Justin Fuente runs onto the field.
College Football

Virginia Tech Parts Ways With Coach Justin Fuente

Fuente has been with the school since 2016, amassing a 43–41 record throughout his tenure.

power-rankings-packers-formated
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Packers Remain Versatile, Trust in the Titans

Green Bay has demonstrated an ability to win in different ways this season, while Tennessee is the AFC team you can count on the most.

odell-beckham-jr-rams
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Underwhelms in Debut With Rams

It was a rough Monday night for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams.