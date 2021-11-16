Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: Leap Years
Daily Cover: Leap Years
Publish date:

Dabo Swinney Opted Out of Coaches Poll After Ohio State Drama Last Season: 'Who Cares?'

Author:

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that he opted out of voting in this year's Coaches Poll because of the drama that followed him last season. 

Swinney made headlines when he ranked Ohio State No. 11 last year in the year's final Coaches Poll last December. It caught eyes because the Buckeyes were widely considered to be a top four team at the time. The two teams went on to meet in the Sugar Bowl and Ohio State came out on top 49–28. This led to Swinney being on the wrong side of a punchline. 

After all of that, Swinney said he's not going to cast a vote this time around for the first time in his head coaching career.

"That was just a distraction for my team, based on what I felt," Swinney said. "So just something I would just eliminate. Who cares?" 

SI Recommends

The Tigers are currently 7–3 in what has been a significant decline from the perennial College Football Playoff teams of the last few years. Swinney still thinks the Tigers are one of the top teams in all of college football and believes his team is being criticized differently than others. 

"It just comes with who we are as a program, and nobody wants to give our opponents any credit," he said. "I think it's more Clemson stinks as opposed to the opponents are good." 

More College Football 

For more Clemson news, head over to All Clemson.

YOU MAY LIKE

evan-mobley-cavaliers
NBA

Cavs Rookie Evan Mobley Out 2-4 Weeks With Elbow Sprain

Evan Mobley will be out until December after suffering an elbow injury against Boston on Monday night.

lincoln riley
College Football

Sooners' HC Lincoln Riley is Committed to Oklahoma

"I coach at the University of Oklahoma... you guys know where I stand."

Le'Veon Bell with the Ravens.
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Released by Ravens

The running back confirmed the news in an emotional Tweet.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart, UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard
College Basketball

Overreactions From College Basketball’s Opening Week

It’s early, but several men’s teams made marks in their first games that are already altering expectations.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

James Harden playing for the Nets.
Play
Betting

NBA 'SO/UP' Bets and Analysis: Warriors-Nets, Spurs-Clippers

Brooklyn and Golden State own two of the best records in basketball and they’re on the line Tuesday night.

100-influential-ingrid-wicker-mccree
College

The Trailblazing Path of NCCU's Ingrid Wicker McCree

The longtime director of athletics has worked tirelessly to ensure a legacy of sports excellence and achievement for the historic HBCU.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar
Soccer

Who Has Qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

With the World Cup just over a year away, qualifying is heating up across the globe as spots in the 32-team competition fill up. Here's where everything stands.