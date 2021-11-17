Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
NCAAF
Audio Leaks of Kirby Smart's Explicit Halftime Rant vs. Florida

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart did not hold back in the locker room at halftime on Saturday.

Smart and the Bulldogs held a 24-0 lead over Florida at the half, a contest they'd ultimately win 34-7. But leaked audio from Smart's halftime speech didn't feature a coach anything close to satisfied. Smart unleashed a halftime rant for the ages before his team took the field, one that presumably made his team want to run through a brick wall. 

Smart seems to have the pulse of his team as we head into the final weeks of the 2021 season. Georgia currently leads the College Football Playoff rankings, sporting a 10–0, 8–0 SEC record. 

The Bulldogs will look to advance to 11–0 on Saturday as they host Charleston Southern. Smart and Co. should remain undefeated through the regular season, with Charleston Southern and 3–7 Georgia Tech standing as Georgia's only opponents before the SEC Championship on Dec. 4. 

