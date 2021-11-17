Wolverine basketball coach Juwan Howard agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2025–26 season, the school announced hours before Michigan's game against Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Per the school, Howard's extension will become effective immediately.

Howard led the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the East region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the third No. 1 seed in program history, joining the 1985 and 1993 teams. He also became the the first person to secure a No. 1 seed as a former player and coach in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said. "It was a surprise when Warde [Manuel] approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."

Under Howard, Michigan earned its 15th regular season conference title, finishing with a 23–5 record overall and a 14–3 mark in Big Ten play during the 2020–21 campaign. The Wolverines appeared in their fourth Elite Eight appearance in the last eight tournaments in 2021 despite losing to UCLA.

Howard's coaching resume—42 wins in two seasons—landed him with the Associated Press National Coach of the Year award, the first Big Ten coach to receive the honor since 2005.

