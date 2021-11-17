Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
NCAAB
Minnesota Football Gave Dick Vitale an 'Awesome' Gift for His Cancer Battle

Not long after being declared "cancer clear" after a bout with melanoma during the summer, Dick Vitale is battling cancer once again.

The popular ESPN college basketball commentator revealed four weeks ago that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, and has since begun treatment. On Tuesday, Vitale shared on social media a special gift he had received to support him on his recovery from a relatively unlikely source: the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team.

Vitale said that he has been released from the hospital following a day of chemotherapy and was "feeling great." He credited his ESPN colleague, reporter Holly Rowe, with giving him advice to walk after undergoing chemotherapy, and was hopeful to not feel any side effects over the next 48 hours.

The oar Vitale received was signed by the team, and Vitale said receiving it provided him with a "big lift mentally and emotionally."

When he announced his latest diagnosis, Vitale said the plan was to treat the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy, and that his medical team told him the disease has a 90% cure rate. He concluded the announcement with his patented brand of positivity, looking forward to getting back to his normal routine.

"I am lucky and blessed to have a great team of medical experts along with wonderful family support. I am also blessed to work with so many in my second family, ESPN. They have been so encouraging over the past three weeks as I’ve undergone one test after another in trying to analyze what was causing my symptoms. If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I’m 12. Thanks so much for your love."

