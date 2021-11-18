Elite 2022 Wing Eric Dailey Jr. Eyes Spring Decision

Michigan, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Florida and others are all vying for the 6'7" wing.

Eric Dailey Jr. will be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail through the spring. FIBA

Eric Dailey Jr. watched all the smiles from his high-profile teammates at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) last week as they signed scholarship papers with the colleges they’d previously committed to and couldn’t help but to imagine himself being in the stress-free position in the near future.

“I’m happy for all of the guys that have their decisions out of the way, but I’m just not ready,” Dailey said. “The reality is that none of us can actually play until next November, so it really doesn’t matter when we sign. I wasn’t gonna rush something just to get a decision by a certain time.”

Especially since he has yet to take any official visits.

To that end, Dailey was adamant that he’s “open to everybody,” a stance that will likely make him one of the most sought-after prospects of the late signing period this spring as coaches scramble to regroup after recruiting misses.

“There’s been no list cut or anything like that,” Dailey said. “I want to keep all of my options open at this point.”

When asked who is keeping in touch with him the most, Dailey said Michigan, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Florida, Texas A&M. USC is the most recent school to reach out to the 6’7” wing.

This summer, Dailey helped Team USA win gold at the FIBA 3-on-3 under-18 World Cup in Hungary, after averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game for the Georgia Stars in the Nike EYBL.

His length and athleticism combined with a diverse skill set and an unrelenting motor make Dailey a matchup problem on both ends of the floor.

“I want to be in a system where I can play multiple positions and showcase my versatility,” Dailey said. “I don’t want to be locked in to one position, and most of the coaches who I talk to see me as a player who can come in and do a lot of different things to help the team win. I don’t mind being a little late with my decision because I want it to be the right decision.”