The charge against Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller was reduced to a misdemeanor traffic charge of reckless operation on Thursday.

Miller had been suspended from the football program since Nov. 5, when he was arrested and cited for operating while impaired.

Coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the team will take a final look at the situation and likely reinstate Miller on Thursday.

After joining the school as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, he has settled in as the third-string quarterback for the Buckeyes this year, after losing an offseason position battle with C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.

He has appeared in four games, completing seven of his 14 pass attempts for 101 yards.

