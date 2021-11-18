Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State Quarterback Jack Miller's Operating While Impaired Charge Reduced to Reckless Operation

Author:

The charge against Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller was reduced to a misdemeanor traffic charge of reckless operation on Thursday.

Miller had been suspended from the football program since Nov. 5, when he was arrested and cited for operating while impaired.

Coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the team will take a final look at the situation and likely reinstate Miller on Thursday. 

SI Recommends

After joining the school as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, he has settled in as the third-string quarterback for the Buckeyes this year, after losing an offseason position battle with C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.

He has appeared in four games, completing seven of his 14 pass attempts for 101 yards.

More College Football Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Buckeyes, visit Buckeyes Now

YOU MAY LIKE

Oregon's George Moore, left, congratulates Travis Dye
College Football

Expert Picks: Stakes Are High as Week 12 Arrives

Who will capture an important win in the regular season's penultimate week? SI's staff predictions are in.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 11 Betting Preview: Early Line Movement and Odds Tracking

Week 11 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

justyn-ross-clemsomn
College Football

Swinney: Ross to Have Foot Surgery, Prepare for NFL Draft

Another Clemson star is heading to the NFL.

Kenny Mayne
Play
Podcasts

Kenny Mayne and Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 365 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with the longtime ESPN personality.

SI Awards
Sportsperson

Sports Illustrated Awards Show to Stream From Florida on Dec. 7

A number of notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Wizards-Heat, 76ers-Nuggets

Washington and Miami meet for a showdown between the East's top two seeds. Which team covers the spread?

nba logo
NBA

Report: NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs Amid Blazers Probe

An investigation into Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly further convinced front-office executives of the need for such an association

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.