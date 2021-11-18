Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dabo Swinney Says WR Justyn Ross Will Have Foot Surgery, Prepare for NFL Draft

Author:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery to fix the stress fracture in his foot then get ready for the NFL draft. 

Ross will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry contest at South Carolina on Nov. 27. 

Swinney said Wednesday he wasn’t sure if Ross would be ready to play in a bowl game, “but he’ll be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the (NFL) combine.” Ross had the option to play for the Tigers in 2022, but Swinney said he has chosen the NFL. “He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. “He’s going pro.” 

SI Recommends

Ross has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He first gained attention as a freshman when he had three catches for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama to end the 2018 season. 

More College Football Coverage: 

Coaching Carousel Notebook: Is This the Year Napier Makes His Move? 
Report Suggests Lincoln Riley Leaving for LSU 'Not Gonna Happen' 
• All Clemson: Swinney Looking Forward to 'Seeing' Wake Forest 

For more news on the Clemson Tigers, head over to All Clemson.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kenny Mayne
Play
Podcasts

Kenny Mayne and Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 365 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with the longtime ESPN personality.

SI Awards
Sportsperson

Sports Illustrated Awards Show to Stream From Florida on Dec. 7

A number of the notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski and Suni Lee.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Wizards-Heat, 76ers-Nuggets

Washington and Miami meet for a showdown between the East's top two seeds. Which team covers the spread?

nba logo
NBA

Report: NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs Amid Blazers Probe

An investigation into Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly further convinced front-office executives of the need for such an association

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.

watch-atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool
Play
Betting

EPL Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The Premier League returns Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Which bets should you target?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker claps.
College Football

Mel Tucker Discusses Future at MSU With Draymond Green

Tucker joined Green on the first episode of his new show.

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

The Astros Aren't Breaking Up Just Yet

Justin Verlander is back and Houston's stretch of dominance continues, with or without Carlos Correa.