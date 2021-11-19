As the college football regular season winds down, pressure to close on top recruits intensifies across the country.

In half the cases, Week 12 is the final home game to bring in groups of prospective-student athletes, so the timing is playing key for droves of programs looking to begin their final descent towards a strong recruiting class of 2022.

Some are looking to reel in longtime targets while others are trying to hold off the competition looking to poach from their own list of prospects already committed. Here are 10 individual trips Sports Illustrated has its collective eye on.

QB Devin Brown - Ohio State

Naturally, the long major quarterback recruit still up in the air on his decision is where the conversation begins. Less than 24 hours after wrapping up his prep career with what is likely to be a state championship at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, Brown will make his final recruiting visit before a final decision is to come in. Ohio State is both the latest program to offer him a scholarship and push simultaneously, the same the longtime USC commitment is seeing from Texas, Ole Miss, BYU and others. Brown has been seen by OSU staff and the pressure from that side has only picked up.

CB Domani Jackson - USC

Speaking of longtime USC commitments, Jackson backed off of the pledge to the Trojans to focus on the program along with challengers Alabama and Michigan. The Crimson Tide already got him back on campus and Michigan has remained in the thick of it, so the weekend official visit has the feel of the Trojans' last chance to reel him back in before hiring a new head coach and the time crunch of tweaking the approach before the Early Signing Period opens on December 15. Jackson is close to interim coach Donte Williams, so getting back to campus could potentially link him that much closer to where the coach will be employed in 2022.

WR Evan Stewart - Alabama

The No. 2 slot receiver in the country has been all over the map since electing to sit out the back half of the 2021 high school season. Florida had summer momentum and Texas A&M has had him on campus multiple times of late, so any push outside of that bubble and that of the program he was once committed to -- Texas -- is worth keeping an eye on. Of course the Crimson Tide have the No. 1 recruiting class and the greatest coach in the sport's history, so even if it was the eleventh hour, counting out the program for any top target would be foolish. UA has put in major work in the Lone Star State in recent cycles, too, including signing seven Texans just last year.

DE Kuhurtiss Perry - Alabama

When the top projected pass rusher in the state of Alabama is a priority and he's taking an official visit in the home finale, pay attention. The SI99 recruit will wrap up his recruitment publicly on December 15 and there is chief competition in the race, mainly Clemson, but there is a major need for Saban at the position. If the program isn't out front for Perry already, it likely will be by Monday morning if precedent has a say in this one.

DE Mario Eugenio - Cincinnati

A longtime Michigan commitment now back on the market, Eugenio is one of Florida's most productive pass rushers and the Bearcats have been pushing for him since before he and UM parted ways. As far as we can confirm, the Bearcat official visit is the only concrete visit planned for the Tampa (Fla.) Gaither standout and SI99 prospect, so a strong in-person impression has the chance to go a long way here.

RB Jovantae Barnes - Oklahoma

The Sooners already boast arguably the top running back haul in America, so locking in Barnes would wrap up that conversation. The speedy Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines standout has seen a full scope of programs of late, including Alabama and Florida State, but the regional pull towards Norman combined with the timing of the trip has this race leaning crimson and cream at this time. As if Lincoln Riley needed more skill-position weapons...

OL Earnest Greene - Alabama

This is a bit of a surprise if you've long followed the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout. It long appeared to be a three-way race between Georgia, Ohio State and Texas but of late USC has remained in the mix and now Alabama is pushing late in the game. The powerful interior talent has not been shy about leaving the SoCal footprint for his college football so it would be foolish to count the Crimson Tide out even if it appears somewhat late to the Greene party.

DL Jeffrey M'Ba - Missouri, Oklahoma

Seeing two contenders in the same weekend gets you on this list, especially for arguably the most coveted junior college football recruit in the country. M'Ba is a remarkable story from Africa through France to Kansas, where in three years he has become an instant-impact talent many programs want on their 2022 roster. Miami is his only trip to date, but that is about to change in a big way. Missouri gets him on campus Friday and then Oklahoma will have him in town for Saturday's clash with Iowa State.

RB Justin Williams - Tennessee

Just a couple of days after decommitting from Neal Brown and West Virginia, the Peach State running back is making the much shorter trek to Knoxville to see Tennessee up close. It comes just weeks after being targeted by the program, and appears to be the only trip locked in by the Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding talent at this time. Michigan also offered Williams of late, so a push from Jim Harbaugh and company would be worth eyeing as well.

S Wade Woodaz - Utah

The Utes are hosting a couple of prospects committed elsewhere but the most intriguing visitor is one of the hottest in the 2022 class. Woodaz is helping Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, the No. 12 high school football team in the country, reach new heights. In the process, big offers have come in and there are just two tips left for him to take -- the official to Utah this weekend and then Clemson. It appears CU is the team to beat after he earned an offer last weekend, so any chance for an upset from Utah would have to be paired with an ideal weekend impression.