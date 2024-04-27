No. 17 Alabama Softball Has No Answer in Series Opener With No. 3 Tennessee
Patrick Murphy was a lonely guy at third base Friday.
The Crimson Tide head coach had just one Crimson Tide player make it to him at third base in Friday's series opener with No. 3 Tennessee.
That tends to happen when the offense gets just three hits. It was a brutal night for Alabama in a 5-0 loss to Tennessee. It's the fifth time this season the Crimson Tide's been shut out.
The issue is the same as it's always been this season—timely hitting, and the lack of it.
Twice Alabama (31-13, 8-11 SEC) had two runners in scoring position with one or no outs and still came away with nothing to show for it. The Crimson Tide left seven runners on base.
"We had two runners on with no outs and I thought we were going to do something," Murphy said. "The offense just stalled."
Meanwhile, Tennessee (36-8, 15-4) sprayed hits all over the park with three from Zaida Puni, including a two-run home run in the top of the seventh for some insurance runs. It was her 12th homer of the season.
Kayla Beaver gave up a run in the first inning but kept the Vols at bay over the next three innings. Tennessee went up 3-0 with a two-run fifth inning, thanks in part to an Alabama fielding error. Alabama had two of those.
"We have to play clean, it's is simple as that," Murphy said.
Beaver pitched six innings, allowed three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Jaala Torrence gave up the homer to Puni.
It was a dismal night for the Alabama offense. Bailey Dowling, Kristen White and Kali Heivilin had the three singles, and that was it. Tennessee pitcher Payton Gottshall got the complete-game win, recording four strikeouts and two walks.
It wasn't all Gottshall that did the damage. Tennessee's defense took a few extra base hits thanks to speed.
"Center field and left field stole three hits from us with diving catches," Murphy said. "Just have to tip your hat to them."
Alabama takes the field against the Vols on Saturday at 6 p.m. for Game 2 of the series.
"We have not reached our peak yet," Murphy said. "Nobody gives up, nobody points fingers. You keep moving forward and you have a growth mindset and try to improve. We're still trying to climb forward."