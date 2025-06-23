Alabama Baseball Receives Transfer Commitment from OF Logen Devenport
Former Northern Kentucky outfielder Logen Devenport, who batted .423 in 46 games, will spend his final collegiate season at Alabama. He made the announcement via his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.
Devenport added 14 home runs and 19 doubles, registering an OPS of 1.319. He also swiped 19 bags. Rob Vaughn's Alabama teams are not known for an affinity to steal bases, even after adding speed to the lineup last offseason, but Devenport could help change that.
He is the first true outfielder of the incoming transfer class, which has multiple pitchers and natural infielders. Devenport was a First Team All-Horizon League honoree this season. He further led his team with 132 total bases, eclipsing teammate Gabe Miranda by two. Miranda played in nine more games. Devenport tallied 71 hits and 54 runs batted in.
In 2024, Devenport hit a respectable .305 accompanied by 21 extra-base hits and 14 steals. He is a converted pitcher, logging five saves as a freshman during the 2023 campaign. He did not appear on the mound this past season.
Northern Kentucky opted to utilize him both ways last year, albeit briefly; he made just three pitching appearances. It may or may not be an implication of what's to come, but Devenport's Alabama commitment pictures include one of him with a bat and another of him holding a baseball like a pitcher.
The last former Alabama pitcher to move to the outfield on a full-time basis did well for himself. 2025 captain Kade Snell was one of the SEC's top hitters for average, making the All-SEC First Team, in a career season this year. Devenport is the biggest portal addition for Alabama so far this offseason.