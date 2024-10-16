A Late South Carolina Reaction on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a scare against South Carolina this past Saturday. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" is late but still had to get an episode out reacting to the Crimson Tide victory.
The show opens by complimenting Alabama's resolve but by dissecting some of Alabama's errors in the middle of the game. What did the Crimson Tide do to close out the half and to open the second half that led to South Carolina crawling back into the game? What could Alabama have done better to close the game out in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
We discuss South Carolina's pass rush and how they affected quarterback Jalen Milroe as well as what Alabama is missing on the offensive side of the football to take the team to the next level.
Did defensive coordinator Kane Wommack mix things up on third down this week? We looked at all 15 third downs and showed you how he played it, while pointing to a different factor that leads to Alabama's success or failure on third down.
The Crimson Tide may not have performed well, but we look at the remaining Alabama schedule and point out that there's still a lot of time to get things figured out as most of the upcoming opponents are struggling in their own way.
