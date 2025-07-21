Alabama Baseball Announces Braylon Myers' Cubs Signing: Just a Minute
Alabama baseball relief pitcher Braylon Myers, whose final season of college eligibility was 2025, signed with Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs to begin his professional career. The deal was officially announced by the Crimson Tide program on Monday.
Myers was one of the most important bullpen arms for the team this past season, delivering a 2.63 earned run average and 58 strikeouts across 41 innings in 23 games. The right-hander managed a K/9 rate of 12.7. He also logged two saves.
The Bessemer, Ala., native spent all four seasons of his collegiate career in Tuscaloosa, being thrust into action immediately with 10 appearances as a freshman in 2022. When he first started pitching at Alabama, he wore jersey number 32, leading to a unique nickname that he kept even after swapping to No. 22.
Chicago must have liked what it saw from the Crimson TIde's veteran group in 2025. It chose captain Kade Snell in the fifth round of the MLB Draft last week, signing him for $200,000. Myers finished with nine career saves, though he was not the team's primary closer.
This year, Alabama's bullpen was not its strong suit. Closer Carson Ozmer had a great year, setting a new program record for saves in a season. It takes more than a closer to make an effective relief corps, and without the effective Myers, the Crimson Tide would not have been a potential host candidate or spent much of the season in the D1Baseball rankings.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller discusses former Alabama reliever Braylon Myers' next move. Myers recently signed with the Chicago Cubs as an undrafted free agent.