Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day: Roll Call, January 29, 2025
The Alabama baseball team announced plans to host its annual Fan Day on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The event will feature inflatables, slides and face painting, and an opportunity to meet Big Al for the children. Fans will be able to meet the team and get autographs during the batting practice portion of the day.
The event begins at 11 a.m. CT where fans can register to participate in an on-field experience. Those who register will be escorted to the field at 11:30 a.m. for stretching, followed by batting practice at 12 p.m. with an intrasquad scrimmage concluding the proceedings at 1 p.m. CT.
Free pizza will be provided for those who register and fans will be able to purchase season tickets for the upcoming year.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama at No. 14 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. CT, Starkville, MS.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton scored 30 points with four assists and two rebounds but the Utah Jazz lost to the Golden State Warriors 114-103.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas will be paired with former United States Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Former Alabama guard JD Davison was named a "Rising Star" and will be participating in the NBA's All-Star Weekend as he continues to show promise with the Maine Celtics.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 213 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n."- Former NFL coach Bum Phillips