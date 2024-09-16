Bama Central

Alabama Dominates Wisconsin on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's talk about this past weekend in Madison on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 278: Sept. 16, 2024.

Joe Gaither

The Crimson Tide went to Madison this past weekend to take on the Wisconsin Badgers and so did "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" so let's talk about it on our Monday episode. The show dives into the trip and the game as Alabama left with a big 42-10 victory.

We start by describing the atmosphere and what we saw while walking around Madison, but then dive straight into the game. Wisconsin came out with a good plan, but unfortunately lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a knee injury that's been confirmed as season ending. The show discusses the Alabama offensive line, Graham Nicholson and Jalen Milroe's performance in Camp Randall Stadium.

What will Alabama start to think about early in the off week with Georgia on the horizon? Why is it easy to be deceived by the Crimson Tide's early season defensive performances?

Joe Gaither

JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

