Alabama Football Sees More Exits Via Portal on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to talk about the weekend action. The Crimson Tide football program saw more movement in the transfer portal and the basketball program got a historic victory over a unique rival.
The conversation begins with the transfer portal as Alabama saw a number of developments over the weekend. The Crimson Tide welcomed a player back from the portal, is rumored to be in on a big-bodied wide receiver and saw another offensive weapon leave the program. A lot is being made about a freshman defensive back potentially entering the portal. We discuss Jaylen Mbakwe and what it means to lose the Clay-Chalkville product.
The program then goes into basketball as the Crimson Tide defeated the Creighton Bluejays for the first time in program history. Alabama won, but still seems to suffer from a season long problem. Can the team develop a killer-instinct as non-conference action comes to a close? We discuss the return of Chris Youngblood, Mark Sears finding his shot and the ideal starting lineup.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.
See Also: