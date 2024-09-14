Alabama Gymnastics Unveils Home Schedule: Roll Call, September 14, 2024
The Alabama gymnastics program announced its 2025 home schedule on Friday.
Alabama's home schedule includes five total meets, four of which being against SEC opponents with three of those finishing in the top six, nationally, last season:
- Friday, Jan. 10: North Carolina Tar Heels (Big Al's Birthday)
- Friday, Jan. 24: Oklahoma Sooners (Be the Change/Alumni Night)
- Friday, Feb. 7: LSU Tigers (We are BAMA-ly Night)
- Friday, Feb. 21: Auburn Tigers (Power of Pink)
- Friday, March 7: Florida Gators (Capes and Crowns/Senior Night)
"We are so excited about this home schedule; it's, arguably, one of the toughest we've had in a while," Alabama gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston said in a press release. "From start to finish, our fans will have the opportunity to witness some of the most elite gymnastics within the collegiate landscape, right here in Coleman Coliseum. All these opponents have had recent success and every night, they are going to challenge us to compete fiercely and be at our very best. Our fans have always played a pivotal role for us during meets, and this season is going to be no different. We cannot wait to see everyone back in the stands this year, packing out Coleman night in and night out."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis at Debbie Green Southern Classic, Greenville, South Carolina, All Day, Day 2
- Men's Tennis vs. SEC Challenge, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 10 a.m., Day 2
- Women's Volleyball vs. Central Arkansas, San Antonio, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis at Debbie Green Southern Classic Day 1: Petra Sedlackova and Sara Nayar led the Crimson Tide as the duo earned a doubles victory before both topping their respective singles matches.
- Track and Cross Country: Men—first-place with 41 points; Women—first-place with 52 points
- Men's Tennis vs. SEC Challenge, Day 1: The Crimson Tide concluded the day with a doubles win in addition to securing the victory in three of four singles matches
- Women's Volleyball: Alabama 3, Sam Houston 1
- Women's Volleyball: Alabama 3, UTSA 2
- Soccer: Alabama 4, Louisiana Tech 0
Did You Notice?
- Nick Saban weighed in on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's head injury from Thursday night while also commending him for all he's done throughout his collegiate and NFL career.
- Alabama men's basketball was named the preseason No. 1 team in the nation by Chris Dortch's Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. Additionally, the same media outlet selected point guard Mark Sears as the Preseason National Player of the Year.
- Alabama football honored Brooks Lunsford, a patient at Children's of Alabama, as a Tide teammate.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum
September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I just waxed the dude.” — Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s
Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.