Alabama Pro Day and who is Robert Morris?: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Alabama Pro Day and the NCAA Tournament bracket as it pertains to the Crimson Tide.
The program opens with Pro Day discussion, deciding which draftee could make the most money in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Which NFL team was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe reportedly eating dinner with on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa?
We then move into the NCAA Tournament bracket as Woods does a deep dive on Alabama's first round opponent Robert Morris. The Crimson Tide is more than 20-point favorites against a team that's undersized. Can the Colonials upset Alabama? If not, which teams in the Tide's half of the bracket present problems for Alabama's quest for back-to-back Final Fours?
