Alabama Softball Legend Haylie McCleney Announces Retirement: Roll Call, August 25, 2024
Former Alabama softball star Haylie McCleney played her final professional softball game over the weekend as the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Softball season came to an end. McCleney concludes a decade-long career after playing four seasons for the Crimson Tide.
McCleney is the Alabama career leader in batting average (.447), on base percentage (.569) and triples (16) and is also ranked in the top three in runs scored (2nd – 279), walks (2nd – 199), stolen base percentage (2nd - .994), doubles (3rd – 57) and total bases (3rd – 483).
The four-time All-American made the USA National Team roster in 2014, competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she batted .529 on the way to winning the silver medal. McCleney followed up by helping USA win gold in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. She competed in Athletes Unlimited for the last five years and was the fourth player in AU history to record over 100 hits.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No teams in action.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: Alabama 4, Chattanooga 0. Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart records his 100th career victory. Gianna Paul scored twice, while Kate Henderson and Kiley Kukan scored the other two goals. The Crimson Tide moves to 3-1-0 on the season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
5 days
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama baseball player Tyler Gentry was called to the major leagues over the weekend by the Kansas City Royals. Gentry will be the. 70th former Crimson Tide player to play in MLB. He's hit 13 home runs with 54 RBIs on a .256 average this season for the Omaha Storm Chasers.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mama wanted me to be a preacher. I told her coachin’ and prechin’ were a lot alike.”- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant