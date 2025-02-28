Alabama Takes on Tennessee and Campbell at the Combine on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Alabama women's basketball win over LSU, the men taking on Tennessee on Saturday, the NFL Combine, SEC 2025 win totals and this weekend's Elimination Chamber.
The program opens by congratulating the Alabama women as they knocked off No. 7 LSU in overtime on Thursday night. The women's program hasn't gotten enough attention but should be recognized for the consistent growth they've shown under head coach Kristy Curry.
We transition from women's basketball into men's as the Crimson Tide men's team hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. Which program can instill their style on the other? Will the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee for the first time since December 2021?
The show then moves into football as BetOnline has some unusual win totals for the SEC. Which programs look severely underrated?
Jihaad Campbell performed well at the NFL Combine on Thursday as the underwear Olympics are underway in Indianapolis before the show ends with WWE's Elimination Chamber.
