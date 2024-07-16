Alabama Tuesday Postcard SEC Media Days 2024
The Crimson Tide wasn't featured on Tuesday, but the program was still on the tongues of those who were.
In this story:
DALLAS -- The Alabama Crimson Tide won't go to the podium until Wednesday but the SEC power was still asked about as two of its biggest rivals took the stage at SEC Media Days in Dallas.
Our Tuesday postcard features a discussion on Kirby Smart and his relationship with Nick Saban and the Tennessee Volunteers attitude facing the Crimson Tide back in Neyland Stadium after breaking a 15-year losing streak in 2022.
Keep up with all the coverage of SEC Media Days 2024 in Dallas on BamaCentral your home for the Alabama Crimson Tide on SI.
Published