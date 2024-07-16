Bama Central

Alabama Tuesday Postcard SEC Media Days 2024

The Crimson Tide wasn't featured on Tuesday, but the program was still on the tongues of those who were.

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; The National Championship trophy at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS -- The Alabama Crimson Tide won't go to the podium until Wednesday but the SEC power was still asked about as two of its biggest rivals took the stage at SEC Media Days in Dallas.

Our Tuesday postcard features a discussion on Kirby Smart and his relationship with Nick Saban and the Tennessee Volunteers attitude facing the Crimson Tide back in Neyland Stadium after breaking a 15-year losing streak in 2022.

