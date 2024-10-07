Alabama Volleyball Nets First SEC Win of Season: Roll Call, October 7, 2024
The Alabama volleyball team collected its first SEC win of the 2024 season on Sunday, defeating Georgia in five sets at Foster Auditorium.
The Crimson Tide won back-to-back sets to lock up the match, moving to a 1-2 mark in conference play (9-5 overall). Alabama took the decisive fifth set, 15-11.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team. We were relentless about focusing on the little things and I think we really cleaned a lot of those up. This team doesn’t give up, they fight constantly until the end," said head coach Rashinda Reed in a press release. "They had this in them all along and we have talked a lot about finishing matches and they really took to heart all the work we were putting in this week to get ready for this match.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in Medinah, Ill.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Volleyball: defeated Georgia in five sets for first SEC win of the season in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's tennis: Roan Jones and Carlos Gimenez Perez won singles matches on the final day of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in Waco, Texas.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was subbed in late during the Carolina Panthers' road loss to the Chicago Bears. Young made this nice pass as time wound down in quarter number four.
- Former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II, recently given a big-time contract extension by the Denver Broncos, had a 100-yard pick six in the team's game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was one of the highlights of Denver's home win on a day in which the team donned its "Orange Crush" throwbacks.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.
- October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie with Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I should have listened to Saban. If I had, I probably would have been a first-round draft pick. Nick Saban was just trying to show me the right way, but I had my own vision. What he was trying to get across to me made sense as I got older, but back then I was a 17-year-old kid going to college who wanted to play basketball, too.”- All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates
