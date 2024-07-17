Bama Central

Alabama Wednesday Postcard SEC Media Days 2024

The Crimson Tide was in the spotlight on Wednesday in Dallas.

Joe Gaither

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / © Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS -- The Alabama Crimson Tide was under the microscope in the Omni at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore made the rounds through each area talking to TV, radio and electronic media talking about the upcoming season.

Today's postcard discussion features conversation on DeBoer's comments in the main media room, Milroe's growth as a leader and reaction from Nick Saban's Monday comments picking against the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video for our highlights in Dallas at SEC Media Days 2024.

