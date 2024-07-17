Alabama Wednesday Postcard SEC Media Days 2024
The Crimson Tide was in the spotlight on Wednesday in Dallas.
In this story:
DALLAS -- The Alabama Crimson Tide was under the microscope in the Omni at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive back Malachi Moore made the rounds through each area talking to TV, radio and electronic media talking about the upcoming season.
Today's postcard discussion features conversation on DeBoer's comments in the main media room, Milroe's growth as a leader and reaction from Nick Saban's Monday comments picking against the Crimson Tide.
Check out the video for our highlights in Dallas at SEC Media Days 2024.
Keep up with all the coverage of SEC Media Days 2024 in Dallas on Alabama Crimson Tide On SI powered by BamaCentral.
