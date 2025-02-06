Alabama Women's Tennis Signs Highly Touted German Star: Roll Call, February 6, 2025
Alabama women's tennis head coach Jonatan Berhane announced on Wednesday that the team is adding Karla Bartel to the 2025 recruiting class. Bartel, who is from Cologne, Germany, will join the Crimson Tide next season after playing in the International Tennis Federation circuit.
"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Karla Bartel to the University of Alabama Women's Tennis team," Berhane said in a press release. "Karla is a highly determined and motivated player who excels as a teammate, making her a great addition to our squad. With extensive experience on the ITF junior circuit, she is recognized as one of the top junior players in Germany. Roll Tide!"
Bartel earned a career-high German Women's Open ranking of No. 60. She's been named the Junior 60 singles champion twice and the doubles champion once. Bartel is also a two-time Junior 100 doubles champion and she won the U16 German Championship in 2023.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No. 23 Alabama women's basketball at Florida at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
No results
Did You Notice?
- Wednesday was National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Here's a video compilation Alabama athletics made recently that features some of the stellar Crimson Tide female student-athletes over the past couple of years.
- Alabama basketball’s road matchup against Arkansas has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Alabama men's basketball center Clifford Omoruyi was named one of 15 players on the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year watch list. Omouryi is one of six players from the SEC on the list: Auburn's Johni Broome, Kentucky's Lamont Butler, Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler and Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews.
- Former Alabama linebackers coach Robert Bala is expected be hired by Florida as a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Bala was with the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season before spending 2024 with Washington.
- Alabama softball revealed the 14 nationally televised games for the Crimson Tide this season.
- Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles standout offensive lineman Landon Dickerson looks to be good to go (was dealing with knee injury) for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Former Alabama defensive analyst Charlie Strong is headed to the NFL to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line coach. Strong was with the Crimson Tide during the 2020 National Championship and the 2023 season as well.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 205 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons.
February 6, 1983: Brodie Croyle was born in Rainbow City.
February 6, 1989: Damion Square was born in Houston.
February 6, 2008: Nick Saban signed his first full recruiting class, which was credited with making the Crimson Tide a national power again. It included Mark Ingram Jr., Julio Jones, Mark Barron, Courtney Upshaw Barrett Jones, Marcell Dareus, Dont’a Hightower and Terrence Cody.
February 6, 2011: Former Alabama safety Charlie Peprah led the Green Bay Packers defense with 10 tackles in the 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any."
–– Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama