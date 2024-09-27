Does Kalen DeBoer Have Big Game Experience on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the biggest Football Friday of the year on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Tuscaloosa hosts a top-five matchup. Let's welcome Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver from BamaCentral to talk about the monumental game.
The show opens with a question about each program as both Alabama and Georgia are undefeated but each have had questionable performances this season. Has each team been holding back? What have the Alabama and Georgia offenses been hiding?
The panel discusses how good Carson Beck is and if Alabama's secondary will perform well on Saturday night, if Kalen DeBoer has true big game experience and if Alabama can sustain offensive success on Saturday.
We continue with ESPN College GameDay's selection of Miss Terry Saban as its celebrity guest picker. Will she pick Alabama? Will Nick Saban? We discuss how the pair will interact.
We finish the program by picking winners in six games. Will Auburn be able to beat Oklahoma at home? Can Illinios upset Penn State? And finally will Alabama or Georgia be celebrating at the end of Saturday night?
