Early Signing Day, Alabama Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of the Joe Gaither Show, sit down to talk a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair starts the show by talking early signing day for non-football sports, which kicked off this week. Alabama men's basketball officially signed 4-Star forward Amari Allen, making him the first member of the 2025 class to sign.
Kristy Curry and the women's hoops team were very active, signing three talented 2025 prospects. Tianna Chambers, Joy Egbuna and Lourdes Da Silva Costa all officially joined the roster, solidifying one of the nation's top recruiting classes.
Next, the duo dove deep into Alabama's matchup with Purdue, breaking down the Boilermakers and discussing the Tide's path to victory.
Purdue hasn't lost a November game since 2020, and are looking to extend the 24 game streak, but Alabama possesses one of the nation's most explosive offensive attacks.
Transfer center Cliff Omoruyi, who has experience playing the Boilermakers from his time at Rutgers, will be a key piece if Alabama hopes to win, as well as fellow big men Aiden Sherrell and Grant Nelson.
Finally, the pair wraps the show up by briefly previewing the Crimson Tide's matchup this weekend with the Mercer Bears. The Bears are 9-1 this season and are one of the top teams in FCS.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.