Football Friday: Will The Alabama Crimson Tide Be Able To Move On and Focus On South Carolina?
Let's finish up the week with a big football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by welcoming Hunter De Siver of BamaCentral to discuss the Alabama Crimson Tide as they try to bounce back against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The show begins by having De Siver recap the week that was as Alabama was battling the fallout from losing to Vanderbilt. De Siver gives his opinion on where the Crimson Tide is as a team. Will the team implode and continue to struggle or bounce back and put a good performance on film?
We discuss De Siver's thoughts on the Gamecocks as they've struggled in the SEC, but present a few challenges for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. De Siver gives his three players to watch after hearing the three nominees we made yesterday.
Lastly we discuss the few offseason topics that have hung around Alabama this week regarding Malachi Moore and head coach Kalen DeBoer.
The show finishes up by making picks on six games as it's a huge week in college football. Which game will be better, Ole Miss-LSU or Oregon-Ohio State?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.