Former Alabama Player Hired as NFL Position Coach: Roll Call, Jan. 26, 2025
The Detroit Lions are reportedly promoting former Alabama football player Shaun Dion Hamilton to linebackers coach after losing numerous staff members to other coaching positions. Dion Hamilton has been with the Lions for the past two seasons as an assistant linebackers coach and will now assume the primary role.
Dion Hamilton was drafted in 2018 by the Washington Commanders. He played three injury riddled seasons before being waived. The Detroit Lions picked him off waivers in 2021 but he wasn't able to return to full health and joined Dan Campbell's staff as a defensive assistant.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: vs. No. 5 Virginia at 12 p.m. CT
- Women's Tennis: vs. TBA (Arizona/Wisconsin loser)
- Women's Basketball: vs. Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. CT, Coleman Coliseum, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 80, LSU 73
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, VCU 0
- Women's Tennis: North Carolina 4, Alabama 1
- Men's Wheelchair Basketball: Alabama 65, Illinois 46
- Men's Wheelchair Basketball: Alabama 52, Missouri 19
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri had been hired this offseason as Jacksonville State's defensive coordinator, but reportedly he will leave that position and accept a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coaching job at the University of Florida. Gators head coach Billy Napier served as an analyst and wide receivers coach in Tuscaloosa during Sunseri's playing days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.
January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach."- Woody Hayes