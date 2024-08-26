Happy First Game Week of the Season on The Joe Gaither Show
The long offseason is finally over and the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" dives into Week 0, coach Nick Saban on ESPN's College GameDay, the Crimson Tide coaches in Monday's press conference and a small preview on this weekend's game against Western Kentucky.
The program opens with the Alabama coaches kicking off game week with a Monday press conference. The Crimson Tide coaches kept things close to the vest but there were a few interesting takeaways from the trio's time behind the microphone.
Next, the show looked back at Saturday's Week 0 games between Florida State and Georgia Tech and discussed a few storylines from Saban's time on ESPN College GameDay. What did Saban reveal about the team on Saturday? What lessons can Alabama learn from the Week 0 games?
Lastly, we finished with a look at Western Kentucky and the gambling odds as the Crimson Tide enters Saturday's contest at a 31-point favorite. How do we see the game going? What connections can we draw between the two programs? The Crimson Tide will square up against a familiar quarterback, despite not playing the Hilltoppers since 2016.
