How Sweet It is For the Crimson Tide: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's two-game performance in Cleveland. Alabama is going dancing for the fourth time in five seasons under Nate Oats, how much further can they go in the big dance?
The program dives into Alabama's victory over Saint Mary's as the Crimson Tide embraced the suck and played strong defense against the Gaels advancing into the Sweet 16. What did Alabama show in Cleveland?
The program dives into the SEC's performance as seven schools made the Sweet 16, the most for a single conference ever. We discuss Alabama's path to the Sweet 16, was the Crimson Tide gifted a cakewalk to round three?
Fernandez gives his takes on the quality of the first two rounds, we discuss Texas firing Rodney Terry and get our first "Bama in the NBA" report from Fernandez.
