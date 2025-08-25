Justin Thomas Ties For Seventh At Tour Championship: Roll Call
The 2025 PGA season wrapped up Sunday, with Tommy Fleetwood winning the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta. Justin Thomas placed seventh in the event at 13-under.
Thomas wrapped up an up-and-down season with an excellent day of golf on Sunday, shooting five under, the third-best score out of the thirty golfers in the field. Thomas got off to a fast start at six under on Thursday, but fell out of contention by shooting just one under on Friday and Saturday. Fleetwood finished at 18-under with Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley tying for second at 15-under.
Thomas had a hot start to the season with three second-place finishes and a win at the RBC Heritage through the first half of May, but he has struggled since missing the cut at the PGA Championship, with this weekend's result being just his second top-10 finish since. Thomas also missed the cut at the US Open. Attention now turns to whether or not captain Keegan Bradley will select him to represent Team USA at the Ryder Cup in September.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, Samford: 1
Did You Notice?
- Crimson Tide alum Oba Femi retained his NXT Championship belt with a win against Je'Von Evans at Heatwave.
- The Cleveland Browns released former Alabama cornerback Tony Brown on Sunday.
- Alabama soccer defeated Samford 3-1 to rise to 4-0 on the season. Sophomore defender Breezie Brewer scored her first career goal in the win.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
Five days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.
August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.
August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant