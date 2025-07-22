Kansas City Royals Designate Tyler Gentry for Assignment: Just a Minute
The Kansas City Royals designated former Alabama baseball player Tyler Gentry for assignment, the team announced Tuesday. The outfielder is hitless in five career MLB at-bats since making his debut in August 2024. He has only played for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers this season.
Gentry was at Alabama from 2019-20. After the shortened 2020 campaign, the Royals drafted him in the third round, signing him for a $750,000 bonus. He led 2019 Alabama with 13 big flies. He had only five this year, and 24 runs batted in, across 65 games with the Storm Chasers (while batting .205).
The transaction involving Gentry was part of a series of moves related to the Royals bringing up 45-year-old veteran pitcher Rich Hill, who is making his season debut Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field. It does not necessarily end Gentry's tenure with the organization.
Since Gentry has never been outrighted to the minor leagues before, the Royals can go that route with him if he clears waivers and is not traded. Kansas City's outfield mix has not produced offensively at the rate the club hoped at the season's outset, forcing a call-up of former Florida star Jac Caglianone earlier this summer.
Gentry's time in the majors last year lasted only three games. He recorded two strikeouts and has not yet reached base at the MLB level. Still just 26 years old, he's been dealt a bad hand at points in his career. After leaving college following a good season being cut short, he had to wait until 2021 to play his first professional game.