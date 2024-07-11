Ranking All 16 SEC Coaches on The Joe Gaither Show
The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" focuses on a CBS Sports ranking of all 16 coaches in the SEC, continues the discussion around Alabama and the ratings for EA Sports College Football 25 and wraps up with a problematic problem for an SEC rival.
We open with a list that ranks all 16 head coaches in the SEC. Where did Kalen DeBoer fall on this list? Why was he behind a coach he beat last year in the College Football Playoffs? How will the list change at the end of the year? We edit and make our own list as SEC Media Days inches closer on the calendar.
The show continues with more discussion about EA Sports College Football 25 as more information about Alabama has been revealed. What does the video game tell us about real life action to come in the fall in Bryant-Denny Stadium. How will DeBoer utilize the talented player in Tuscaloosa and improve the preseason ratings of his team?
Lastly we end with discussion about the University of Georgia. We discuss in more detail the canceling of the Bulldogs series with the UCLA Bruins and talk about the three arrests made in Athens for a problem that's persisting under Kirby Smart's nose.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.