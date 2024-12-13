The Extra Point: Injury Updates for Former Alabama Players
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly, who is in his ninth season with the franchise, has been reinstated from the injured reserve list after missing the team’s last four games. The former Alabama standout underwent successful surgery on his knee in November.
Kelly has played in seven games for the Colts this season, and even played every offensive down in his most recent game against the Vikings. It is still unclear as to whether or not he will be the starter for the game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos as he was a limited participant at practice to start the week.
At Alabama, Kelly was a part of three National Championship teams (2011, 2012, 2015). He was a consensus All-American in 2015, as well as a member of the All-SEC First Team that year as well.
In other former Alabama player injury news, Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Jase McClellan was placed on the injured reserve list this week with a knee injury of his own. McClellan has only appeared in two games for Atlanta, and will now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season. McClellan was a member of the 2020 National Championship team and was selected by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Linebacker Christian Harris is also eyeing a return to the Houston Texans this week. This comes after missing the team’s first 13 games of the season as he injured his calf during training camp this summer.