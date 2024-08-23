The Last Day of the College Football Offseason on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the final day of the college football offseason as Week 0 kicks off on Saturday. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" welcomes WDHN Sports Director Tyler White into the show to talk about the Crimson Tide offseason, the college football playoffs and more.
The conversation opens with Nick Saban's comments on the Pat McCaffe Show as the legendary head coach admitted he may have been trying to motivate Alabama by picking Georgia and Texas in the SEC Championship Game in July.
We circle back to yesterday's show to readdress the tampering allegations made by Chuck Martin around Graham Nicholson and offer our own theory as to why the Miami (OH) coach hasn't filed an official grievance about Nicholson's transfer.
The show continues with a 247Sports report that says that the Crimson Tide has the most talented roster in college football this season. How does that gell with the narrative that Alabama will take a step back withouth Saban?
Lastly the show dives into Josh Pate's College Football Playoff prediction. He picked Alabama to make the playoffs, but didn't have the Crimson Tide winning the national championship. Would Alabama fans be happy with Pate's prediction or would it leave a sour taste to come up short?
