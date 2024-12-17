Transfer Portal Turmoil on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a big Tuesday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by Mason Woods to continue talking about the transfer portal as Alabama football has had several developing stories happen over the last weekend.
The conversation begins and ends with Alabama freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe as on Monday he announced his intentions of leaving the Capstone. However, late in the day reports surfuced that Mbakwe may be reconsidering that position and returning to Tuscaloosa. The show discusses the fabulous freshman and what he may be looking for in the transfer portal and what he's looking for with a second year in Tuscaloosa.
The conversation then turns to more off field rumors as the Alabama coaching staff is under the microscope. Will the Crimson Tide be moving on from a long time position coach?
We finish the show by discussing college football as a whole and where things have gone off the rails, Auburn allegedly paying transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold a large sum to join the program and the way to fix the sport before its lost for good to the greed of money.
