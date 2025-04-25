Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell From HS Teammates to NFL Rivals: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Joey Van Zummeren as we break down last night's first round of the NFL Draft.
The program opens with Woods and Gaither discussing the two Alabama first round draft picks and their fit with their new teams. The Dallas Cowboys ignored the noise around Tyler Booker and made him the No. 12 overall pick, while the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jihaad Campbell with the 31st pick.
Van Zummeren is at the draft and joins in to discuss the atmosphere, the biggest surprises and the biggest winners from the first round. The program dives into the two highly-rated Missouri prospects as Armand Membou was selected early, but Luther Burden wasn't.
Our trio discusses rounds two and three, as Jalen Milroe, along with several other prominent prospects, is still waiting to hear his name called.
