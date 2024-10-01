What did the Alabama Coaches Learn on Saturday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the Alabama-Georgia conversation going on the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're broadcasting live from the Derek Daniel StateFarm Studios. The program welcomes Mason Woods of BamaCentral to discuss what we learned about the Alabama coaching staff and what the coachins staff may have learned from the game.
The Alabama coaches settled everyones questions about how they might have their team prepared for big games as they ventured out to a 28-0 lead. However they failed to match the Georgia adjustments, as desperate they may have been, and allowed the Bulldogs back into the game.
Woods gets into the coaching decisions throughout the game, discusses how special Ryan Williams is and we debate if the Crimson Tide would come out on top in a rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs.
