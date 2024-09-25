Which Coach Faces More Pressure This Weekend on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a fun hump day episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by welcoming in Jeff Gaither, our father, to talk about the upcoming Alabama and Georgia game and more college football.
The program opens by talking about the biggest story in college football on Wednesday in UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka. Is Sluka out of line by redshirtting with eyes on the transfer portal after leading the Running Rebels to a 3-0 start?
We take our father back to 2007 and get his perspective on being in Bryant-Denny Stadium to see Georgia beat Alabama in overtime. He details what he remembers from the trip and the atmopshere in Tuscaloosa in Saban's first season.
The program then gets Gaither's review of Georgia's victories over Clemson, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky. Why was the game against the Wildcats so close?
We then transition inside the minds of both coaching staffs as we discuss who has more pressure to win on Saturday.
