Who Are Alabama's Best 10 Football Players on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a bye week Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we help you get through a bit of a slower week. Mason Woods joins the program to help look at a summer list we threw together as we named the top 10 football players on the Crimson Tide.
How many players in the summer list have lived up to expectations? We identify four players that haven't had the strong season that we were expecting and highlight several that have pleasantly surprised us.
After moving four players out of the top 10 and four players in, Woods and Gaither re-order their lists and compare and contrast. Could a true freshman be the best player on the entire roster?
The show takes a detour into Alabama's offensive philosophy and wonders if the Crimson Tide coaching staff had a bit of a breakthrough against Missouri.
Lastly we turn our attention to this weekend in college football as the final month commences. It's not a great bye week slate of games for the Alabama fans to enjoy as there are only a handful of ranked matchups. Will Penn State defeat Ohio State? Can Vanderbilt go into Auburn and win? And will a former Alabama quarterback keep his team undefeated and in the College Football Playoff hunt?
