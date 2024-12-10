Who is Alabama Targeting In the Transfer Portal
Let's have a lot of fun on the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Giaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we focuse most of our attention to the college football transfer portal. Who is Alabama tarteting? Who are some of the bigger names to watch? What about the fool's gold, who should the Crimson Tide avoid in the portal?
The conversation opens with the transfer portal and how big a problem the college football calendar is for coaches and programs looking for sustained success. We then move into some of the bigger names in the portal and who teams may want to avoid.
The conversation stays in the transfer portal and talks about three players who are reportedly taking visits to Tuscaloosa. What is Alabama's biggest area of need in the transfer portal?
The show then moves into basketball as AJ Dybantsa chose BYU over Alabama for his college career. Dybantsa is a generational prospect, so we break down what missing out on him means for the Crimson Tide.
