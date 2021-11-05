2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs:

First-Round Scores

Thursday's Games

Class 7A

Oak Mountain 38, James Clemens 35

Class 2A

B.B. Comer 37, G.W. Long 29

First Round Schedule

All games Friday unless otherwise noted

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: McKenzie at Region 3 Q-1: Keith

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Marengo at Region 4 Q-2: Notasulga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: R.C. Hatch at Region 1 Q-1: Brantley

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Loachapoka at Region 2 Q-2: Millry

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Fruitdale at Region 4 Q-1: Maplesville

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Samson at Region 3 Q-2: Linden

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Billingsley at Region 2 Q-1: Sweet Water

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Central-Hayneville at Region 1 Q-2: Kinston

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Woodland at Region 7 Q-1: Cedar Bluff

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Meek at Region 8 Q-2: R.A. Hubbard

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Gaylesville at Region 5 Q-1: Wadley

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Hackleburg at Region 6 Q-2: Hubbertville

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Marion County at Region 8 Q-1: Decatur Heritage

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Ragland at Region 7 Q-2: Valley Head

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Phillips at Region 6 Q-1: Pickens County

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Sumiton Christian at Region 5 Q-2: Winterboro

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: J.U. Blacksher at Region 3 Q-1: Isabella

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: G.W. Long at Region 4 Q-2: B.B. Comer, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Thorsby at Region 1 Q-1: Clarke County

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: LaFayette at Region 2 Q-2: Ariton

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva County at Region 4 Q-1: Lanett

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Greene County at Region 3 Q-2: Luverne

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Ranburne at Region 2 Q-1: Elba

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Highland Home at Region 1 Q-2: Orange Beach

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Sulligent at Region 7 Q-1: Pisgah

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Southeastern at Region 8 Q-2: Lexington

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: North Sand Mountain at Region 5 Q-1: Midfield

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert County at Region 6 Q-2: Cleveland

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Sand Rock at Region 8 Q-1: Mars Hill Bible

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Lamar County at Region 7 Q-2: Tanner

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Hatton at Region 6 Q-1: Spring Garden

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Ider at Region 5 Q-2: Aliceville

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Flomaton at Region 3 Q-1: Montgomery Academy

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Wicksburg at Region 4 Q-2: Trinity Presbyterian

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Hale County at Region 1 Q-1: T.R. Miller

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Reeltown at Region 2 Q-2: Opp

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Houston Academy at Region 4 Q-1: Montgomery Catholic

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Bayside Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Southside-Selma

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Dadeville at Region 2 Q-1: Slocomb

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Thomasville at Region 1 Q-2: Hillcrest-Evergreen

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Walter Wellborn at Region 7 Q-1: Fyffe

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: J.B. Pennington at Region 8 Q-2: Phil Campbell

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Plainview at Region 5 Q-1: Saks

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert Heights at Region 6 Q-2: Oakman

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Vinemont at Region 8 Q-1: Lauderdale County

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Piedmont at Region 7 Q-2: Sylvania

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Clements at Region 6 Q-1: Winfield

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Geraldine at Region 5 Q-2: Ohatchee

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Williamson at Region 3 Q-1: American Christian

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Alabama Christian at Region 4 Q-2: Jacksonville

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: West Blocton at Region 1 Q-1: Vigor

G 4 Region 4 Q-3: Cherokee County at Region 2 Q-2: Straughn

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva at Region 4 Q-1: Handley

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Mobile Christian at Region 3 Q-2: Bibb County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Anniston at Region 2 Q-1: Saint James

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Montevallo at Region 1 Q-2: Jackson

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Hamilton at Region 7 Q-1: Madison Academy

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Etowah at Region 8 Q-2: Priceville

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Madison County at Region 5 Q-1: Northside

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Central-Florence at Region 6 Q-2: Good Hope

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Dora at Region 8 Q-1: Brooks

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fayette County at Region 7 Q-2: Randolph

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Rogers at Region 6 Q-1: Oneonta

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: North Jackson at Region 5 Q-2: Gordo

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: B.C. Rain at Region 3 Q-1: Demopolis

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Andalusia at Region 4 Q-2: Sylacauga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Marbury at Region 1 Q-1: UMS-Wright

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Tallassee at Region 2 Q-2: Greenville

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Carroll at Region 4 Q-1: Central, Clay Clunty

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Faith Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Shelby County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Holtville at Region 2 Q-1: Pike Road

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Selma at Region 1 Q-2: St. Paul’s Episcopal

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Ramsay at Region 7 Q-1: Guntersville

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Center Point at Region 8 Q-2: East Limestone

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Douglas at Region 5 Q-1: Pleasant Grove

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Lee-Huntsville at Region 6 Q-2: Leeds

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Lincoln at Region 8 Q-1: Russellville

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fairfield at Region 7 Q-2: Fairview

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Ardmore at Region 6 Q-1: Alexandria

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Boaz at Region 5 Q-2: Parker

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Baldwin County at Region 3 Q-1: Helena

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Carver-Montgomery at Region 4 Q-2: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Wetumpka at Region 1 Q-1: Saraland

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: McAdory at Region 2 Q-2: Lee-Montgomery

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Eufaula at Region 4 Q-1: Hueytown

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: McGill-Toolen Catholic at Region 3 Q-2: Pelham

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Northridge at Region 2 Q-1: Opelika

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Calera at Region 1 Q-2: Spanish Fort

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Chelsea at Region 7 Q-1: Oxford

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Pinson Valley at Region 8 Q-2: Muscle Shoals

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Southside-Gadsden at Region 5 Q-1: Mountain Brook

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Cullman at Region 6 Q-2: Jackson-Olin

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Gardendale at Region 8 Q-1: Hartselle

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Homewood at Region 7 Q-2: Arab

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Decatur at Region 6 Q-1: Clay-Chalkville

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Fort Payne at Region 5 Q-2: Briarwood Christian

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Daphne at Region 2 Q-1: Central-Phenix City

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Prattville at Region 1 Q-2: Theodore

G-3 Region 2 Q-4: Enterprise at Region 1 Q-1: Fairhope

G-4 Region 1 Q-3: Baker at Region 2 Q-2: Auburn

NORTH

G-5 Region 3 Q-4: Oak Mountain at Region 4 Q-1: James Clemens, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-6 Region 4 Q-3: Florence at Region 3 Q-2: Thompson

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Sparkman at Region 3 Q-1: Hoover

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Hewitt-Trussville at Region 4 Q-2: Bob Jones